Willie Mitchell Bailey Sr, Andersonville

Willie Mitchell Bailey Sr, age 70 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Willie was born on July 17, 1949 to the late Plez and Faustiene (Nicely) Bailey.

Willie was a born-again Christian, he enjoyed fishing, sitting on the porch, mowing grass, talking and fast cars.

Willie is preceded in death by; brothers, Glen, Larry, and Holbert Bailey; sisters, Darlene Bailey and Merry Ellen.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Kay (Long) Bailey; sons, Willie Bailey Jr and Jerry Bailey; daughters, Tammy Bounds and Merry Washington; brothers, Ricky and David Bailey; sisters, Peggy Davidson and Judy Key; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bailey family on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Willie Bailey Jr officiating. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Loyston Cemetery in Union County, TN.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements of Willie Bailey Sr.

