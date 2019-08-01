Obituaries

Sheila Kay Marlowe, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Sheila Kay Marlowe, age 68 of Oliver Springs went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge. She was a Christian and was a faithful member of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield.

She worked for the Anderson County Schools for eleven years and for Food City in the deli as a cake decorator for many years. Shelia dearly loved her family and enjoyed helping raise her grandchildren and great-grandchild, and they enjoyed spending time with her cooking and baking cookies. She loved going to the auction with friends and spending time with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ethel (Wampler) Welch;

Brother, Bobby Welch.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 49 years, Steve Marlowe

Children, Tabby Nelson (Chris), Stephen Marlowe (Holley)

Grandchildren, David Dunlap (Linsey), Brittnie Ward (Dustin), Mallory Gard, Kelsea Marlowe, Makenzie Gard, Christopher Nelson, Khloe Marlowe, Natasha Gard and Addesyn Marlowe,

Two great grandchildren, Aliza Dunlap and Ella Ward;

Two sisters and their husbands, 6 brothers and their wives;

2 sister-in-laws and 2 brother-in-laws;

A host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends;

Special family, Jackie and Tim Pyle and Drake and Caden Pyle.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-6:00 pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church in Coalfield. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 with Bro. Ronald Guthrie and Pastor Corey Jones officiating. The Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

To leave a note for Sheila’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

