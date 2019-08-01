Obituaries

Robert Ray Bentz (Jerry), Coalfield

Robert Ray Bentz (Jerry), age 73, a loving husband, father and grandfather went to sleep in Jesus, on Monday, July 29, 2019, while surrounded by his family. Jerry was a faithful member of the Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as church treasurer, created the weekly programs and created and ran the sound and media for services.

Jerry was born on October 6, 1945, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He attended Fletcher Academy in North Carolina and worked as a student laborer, where he continued developing the strong work ethic instilled in him by his Grandpa Bentz. Beginning in 1963, Jerry attended college at Southern Missionary College, where he met the love of his life, Ramona Gaye Lively. They married on August 18, 1968 and shared fifty years together. They had two children, Staci Denise and Trevor Hayes.

Jerry joined the United States Air Force on April 13, 1966 and served in the Strategic Air Command until April 30, 1970. After his time in the service, he worked as an electronic technician at Tennelec, Inc. until beginning his thirty-seven-year long career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. During his time at ORNL, Jerry worked on several major projects which are still in use today.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Lee Harris and by his grandparents Frank and Virginia (Ruby) Bentz.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Lively Bentz; by his daughter Staci Bentz Moore (husband Brian); his son Trevor Hayes Bentz (wife Mandy); his grandchildren Reagan and Reilly Moore and Jack Bentz and a community of family members and friends who loved and depended on him.

Services to remember Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church. The funeral will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Lonnie Cook officiating. Graveside service immediately following the funeral at Adcock Cemetery in Coalfield. The family asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Ministry, 125 Guy Jones Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840 (865) 435-6576.

To leave a note for Jerry’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

