Obituaries

Kitty Faye Clemons, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Kitty Faye Clemons, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 3rd, 1952 in Rockwood, TN. She liked crafting and loved animals. Kitty was very proud of her Native American heritage. She attended the Rockwood Church of Christ. Mrs. Kitty Clemons is preceded in death by her late husband; Morris Clemons Jr; Parents: William Baird & Charlotte Baird. She is survived by:

Sons: Toby Neal of Rockwood, TN

Tim Neal (Christine) of Dayton, TN

Sister: Cathy Poland (Jack)

Brothers: Larry Baird (Debbie)

Billy Baird (Betty)

Grandchildren: McKenna Neal, Kaitlyn Neal, and Connor Neal

Best Friend: Virginia Courtney

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private family service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kitty Faye Clemons.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

