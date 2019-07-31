Obituaries

Jose Longoria Jr, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Jose Longoria, Jr. age 59 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

A former Anderson County Sheriff Deputy and an operator at Y-12. He enjoyed riding his Harley Trike.

Preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Lacer and step-father, Bill Lacer;

He is survived by his sons, Justin Longoria and wife Kim, Joseph Longoria and step-son, Donald Jason Miller; companion, Kathy Petersen; grandchildren, Kenny Jose Longoria and Dorothy Maylene Longoria, Cody Petersen and Alissa Petersen; brother, John (Buzzy) Lucas and sister, Victoria Wagner; and canine companion, Luke.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton Chapel. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

