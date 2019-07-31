Obituaries

Tim T. Sexton, Wartburg

Mr. Tim T. Sexton, age 72 of Wartburg, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 29, 1947 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Tim T. and Pauline Leatherwood Sexton. He was of the Baptist faith.

Tim began his military career in the Army in 1966. He attended basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina before he was sent to Ft. Rucker, Alabama where he was trained as an aircraft mechanic. Upon completion of his training, Tim was stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina were he worked as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. In 1968 he was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 5. Tim retired as a Captain from the Morgan County Regional Corrections Complex after 25 years of service.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister: Maureen Sexton Gormas.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Loma Brown Sexton.

Two sons: Shawn and Samantha Sexton of Coalfield, Shane Sexton of Richmond Hill, Georgia and his friend Taylor Bufkin of Port Royal, South Carolina.

Six grandchildren: Ayita, Aspen, and Sullivan of Coalfield, Tanner Sexton and friend Courtney Laymance of Wartburg, Gabrielle and Cameron of Richmond Hill, GA.

Soon to arrive great grandson: Grayson.

His sister: Barbara Hawn of Wartburg.

Along with a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro. Keith Beasley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Sexton family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

