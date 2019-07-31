BBBTV12

Man found Shot in Rockwood, believed to be a self-inflicted gun shot

Rockwood police, fire, and an ambulance, were all sent to the north end of Kingston Avenue just inside the Molyneux Street section, just after midnight.  A man was found shot laying behind a home. The person, not identified, was shot in the facial area, and according to sources, it appears to have been self-inflicted. He was taken by ambulance to meet an awaiting LifeStar helicopter at the Roane Health Department helipad to be flown to UT Medical Center to be treated.  He was responsive and alert as he was being loaded. The Rockwood Police is investigating.  More on this as it becomes available.

