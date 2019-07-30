News

ORNL FCU to Host 2nd Annual Photography Contest for 2020 Monthly Calendar

Posted on by in News with

In 2018, ORNL Federal Credit Union announced a photo contest encouraging local photographers of any skill level to submit their best photos of the Eastern Tennessee region that the credit union serves. There were of over 350 submissions and judges narrowed the entries down to 40 photos, which were then voted on by the public. The top 12 photos were featured in ORNL FCU’s first annual monthly calendar. The 2019 calendars were sold at ORNL FCU branches with all proceeds benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. At the end of the campaign, over 1,000 calendars were sold and $5,300 was raised for the hospital.

ORNL FCU recently announced that the photo contest for the monthly calendar is back for 2020! This year’s theme is The Beauty of East Tennessee. Beginning August 1, the credit union will be accepting images that are unique to the area and reflect who we are as a community. The photo contest is open to the public and entrants must be at least 13 years of age and live or have lived in the East Tennessee region.

“After the success of our 2019 photography contest, we are excited to offer the opportunity to the community again this year. We have so many wonderful photographers in the area and we love seeing the work our community creates. We put people before profits and are proud to support local charities and non-profits through this contest,” said Tom Wright, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer for ORNL Federal Credit Union.

The deadline to submit images is August 23. Members of the community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite photos September 9-20. The top 12 images will be published in ORNL FCU’s 2020 monthly calendar. Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall performing images.

The 2020 monthly calendar will be sold for $5 at all ORNL FCU branches with proceeds benefitting Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, an organization that provides service dogs to disabled veterans throughout the state of Tennessee.

“On behalf of the entire Smoky Mountain Service Dogs organization and those we serve, we are extremely grateful for the support of ORNL FCU. Without the volunteer and giving spirit of our community we would not be able to execute our mission of enhancing the physical and psychological quality of life of wounded veterans and their families,” said Mike Kitchens, Volunteer Chair for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

To learn more about the photo competition or to submit images, please visit www.ornlfcu.com/calendar-contest or contact Sarah Rodgers at PhotoContest@ornlfcu.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Calendar, ORNL