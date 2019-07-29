Obituaries

Gloria Jean Minton, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Gloria Jean Minton, age 68 of Harriman, passed away peacefully July 27, 2019 as the beautiful Saturday morning sun arose, shining through her window. She was born January 28, 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia to Codie N. Smith & wife, Euladean. At the age of 16, she married her loving husband of 52 years, Sherman and together they raised four beautiful daughters, Deana, Donna, Amy, and Melissa. Gloria stood beside Sherman as he served 22 years in the United States Air Force and they settled here in Tennessee with their girls. Over the years she loved sewing, decorating, shopping and devoted her life to giving inspiration to all those in need. Gloria was well known for her amazing blue eyes that brought laughter, comfort, friendship, and joy to her dialysis center where she attended for 17 years. She gave hope to those struggling with their illness. Gloria had strength beyond measure and a heart to match. She will be loved and missed greatly by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, Codie N. Smith & stepmother, Myra; mother, Euladean Seig; infant sister, Joanne, and her infant daughter.

SURVIVORS

Husband​​

Sherman O. Minton, Jr., of Harriman

Daughters & Sons-in-law​

Deana & Lee Russell of Harriman

Donna Dugger of Kingston

Amy & Stephen West of Harriman

Melissa & Chris Goedeke of Harriman

Grandchildren​

Leslie Russell & fiancé, Jeff Robinson

Leann Russell & fiancé, Fred Poffenberger

Erica & Cody Dugger

Anthony Goedeke & fiancé, Rose Hacker

Alex Goedeke

Great-granddaughter​

Emma-Grace Goedeke

Sisters and Brother​

Linda Durden, Sandra Gibson, Debbie Hudson, and Wayne Smith, all of Georgia

Her best friend and puppy dog​

Little Bit

The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:30 pm, in the chapel with nephew, Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

