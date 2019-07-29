Obituaries

Samantha Danielle Foust, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Samantha Danielle Foust, age 27 of Andersonville, passed away on July 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 2, 1992 in Knoxville. She loved animals and being outdoors, and enjoyed riding horses with her son. She also enjoyed doing other’s make-up and going rollerblading. She was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed. She loved spending time relaxing on the beach and dreamed to one day live there.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Foust.

She is survived by: mother, Terri Durand and husband Tony; father, Scott Foust and wife Penny; son, Landen Foust; sister, Jessica Cardwell and husband Richard; grandparents, Charles and Suzanne King; uncles, Paul Edward Foust and Lisa, and Stacy Charles King; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Tony McAfee officiating.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

