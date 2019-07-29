Obituaries

Orlie Lee Justice, Oliver Springs

Orlie Lee Justice, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Orlie was born on March 16, 1940 in New River and lived his whole life in this area. He retired from Premier Coal Co. where he worked as a truck driver. Orlie was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church and was known as a “Mr. Fix-it.” He enjoyed dirt track racing, whittling, taking his grandkids fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Oliver Justice; mother, Ardella Leigh; brothers, Herstel, Robert, Lester, O.D., and Denny Justice; sisters, Opal and Louise; father and mother-in-law, Dan Hacker and Flora Smurdon; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Bobbi Tucker.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Willie Mae Justice; sons, Robbie Justice and wife Ramona and Tracey Justice and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Erin, Tristian, and Brentlee; great-grandchildren, Carmen and Eowyn; brothers-in-law, Pete Hacker and wife Imogene; sisters-in-law, Lillie Faye Lough and husband Albert, Trula Justice, and Elanore Justice; special cousins, Willie Bunch, Juanita and Ron, and also by extended family members and special friends.

His family will receive friends between the hours of 6-9 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Crowe, Pastor Ralph Wilson, and Pastor Spanky Braden officiating. A graveside service will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Justice family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

