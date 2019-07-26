News

ORPD Hosts Community Social on August 1

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 26, 2019) – The Oak Ridge Police Department will host a community social at the Scarboro Community Center on Thursday, August 1, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held inside the gymnasium at the Scarboro Community Center, located at 148 Carver Avenue in Oak Ridge. Everyone is invited to attend. The goal of the event is to build and enhance community relationships.

Scheduled keynote speakers include Clara Chambles, Deaconess at Oak Valley Baptist Church, and local real estate agent Karen George. Topics of discussion will include community ownership, community growth and development, and City codes.

Participants will be able to register for door prizes provided by local retailers. Refreshments will also be available. There is no need to RSVP.

Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

