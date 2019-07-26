Obituaries

Louise W. Crowe, Coalfield

Louise W. Crowe, age 99 of Coalfield, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born April 8, 1920 to the late Robert and Maggie Walls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Her husbands, Kenneth Scarbrough and Abraham Crowe;

Sisters, Alma, Susie, Irene, and Shirley;

Brothers, Wilson, Jack, William, Robert Jr., George, and Arnold.

She is survived by her children, Eddie Walls and Sarah, Margaret Morgan and Jerry, Stephen Scarbrough and Glenda, Joel Scarbough and Sharlyn;

Special daughter-in-law, Margaret Walls;

Grandchildren, Kevin, Robert, Sandi, Wade, Dexter, Aleshia, Samantha, and Olivia;

Great-grandchildren, Sarah, Whitney, Tiffany, Kyle, Kayla, Kaleb, Faith, Macy, Hailey, Tripp, Ayita, Aspen, Sullivan, Chandler, and Anne-Marie;

Great-great-grandchildren, Ella and Kinsley Louise;

And a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Middle Creek Baptist Church, 6455 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs, Tn 37840. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.

To leave a note for Louise’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

