Kingston Dog Park Officially Open

The city of Kingston held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning at their new Fort Paws Dog Park. Several were on a hand including former gubernatorial candidates for Tennessee, Randy Boyd, who donated $25,000 dollars from the Boyd Foundation. Boyd also spoke about how this particular park was one of the best he has seen across the state. Charles Elmore, director for Outdoor Kingston, emceed the event and said he was glad to see the citizens out and finally see the park finished. Estimated to be near 100 came out today and many brought their pets to the event. One highlight of the park is the parking lot that is seal coated in turf green colors instead of black, which officials say is cooler for the dogs’ paws vs. the black color. The Dog Park is now open at all times and is located at 639 South Kentucky Street, across from the Highway 58 boat launch area.

Tagged Dog Park, Fort Paws