Rex Morgan Chase (Pops), Clinton

Rex Morgan Chase (Pops) 71 years of age of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center surrounded by his wife of 49 years and children. Born in Ventura, California on January 18, 1948. He is the son of the late James Edward Chase and Beatrice Cecelia Shanley Chase.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son James Morgan Chase.

Mr. Chase is survived by his loving wife Patricia McCallister Chase, daughter Tonya Chase Craig and husband Phil of Briceville, TN. Son, Duane Chase of Clinton, TN. Grandchildren Justin and Kayla Craig of Andersonville, TN. Jordan Craig of Briceville, TN. Tayler Chase of Rocky Top, TN. Chad Chase of Clinton TN. Allyson Chase of Oak Ridge, TN and Caden Chase of Oak Ridge, TN. Great Grandchildren Hayden, Jayla, Camden & Lainey Craig, Marlee Miles, Axel Jones. Brothers, Maury Chase of Pendleton, OR. Fredrick Chase, Knoxville, TN. Sisters, Kathleen Chase Nelson of Washington State and Teresa Chase of Pendleton, OR. Many nieces and nephews. His special friend Clyde Shelton and many other relatives and friends.

Mr. Chase grew up in Pendleton, Oregon and went on to serve his country for 30 years in several branches of the US Armed Forces to include: Navy, Army, and National Guard. He served in the Vietnam war and Desert Storm. Mr. Chase received many awards and medals to include:

• The Army Service Ribbon

• National Defense Service Medal (2nd award)

• Army Commendation Medal

• NCO professional Development Ribbon

• Vietnam Service Medal with one service star

Mr. Chase worked as a truck driver with Carter Express Inc. He was an avid mechanic and enjoyed building and restoring trucks. He had many hobbies such as riding his Harley Davidson, watching Nascar, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Chase had a special place in his heart for his yorkie dog Miss Harlee Davidson Chase. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Receiving friends and family is scheduled for Sunday July 28th, 2019 5:00 pm at Holly Gamble Funeral home in Clinton, TN with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm at Saint Therese Catholic Church, Clinton, TN with Father Richard Armstrong officiating. The Funeral procession will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 9:30 am at East TN State Veterans Cemetery: 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37716

