Obituaries
Freddie Lou Forrest, Briceville
Freddie Lou Forrest, age 75, of Briceville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1944 in Briceville, TN to the late Rubin and Lucille White Fox. Freddie was a member of Briceville First Baptist, where she played the piano. She enjoyed swimming and water aerobics. In addition to her parents, Freddie is preceded in death by, Husband, Harold Forrest; brother, Eddie Fox; Brother-in-law, Virgil Green.
Survived by:
Son……………………Dwayne Forrest and wife Shelia
Siblings……………..Linda Green
Lanny Fox and wife Katie
Shirley Carroll and husband Bobby
Donnie Fox and wife Patti
Special Great Nephew……Chad Whitaker
Several Nieces, Nephews and a host of other family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City. Freddie’s graveside service will be held at Circle Cemetery on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Danny Lawson officiating.
www.holleygamble.com