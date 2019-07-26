Featured

Former Oliver Springs Housing Authority Employee Sentenced on Wednesday

A former Oliver Springs Housing Authority employee who used money intended to help disabled and lower income residents, instead paid for cruises, cars, jewelry, cable, and even a prom dress will now be housed in federal prison after sentencing on Wednesday. Melissa Eula May struck a deal to plead guilty in U.S. District Court to wire fraud for diverting into her own hands nearly $150,000 in funds meant for improvements on low-rent housing. On Wednesday, District Judge Thomas W. Phillips, sentenced May to 12 months and 1-day imprisonment, with 6 of those months in home confinement, 3 years probation, restitution in the amount of $149,440.02, and a special assessment fee of $100. The forfeiture of the property that was bought, was dismissed and is now in the hands of the Oliver Springs Police Department.

