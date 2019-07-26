Featured
SENTENCING DELAYED FOR MAN CONVICTED OF CHILD PORN
Sentencing for a Roane County man convicted of child pornography has been delayed until November 13. Court officials say 25-year-old David Tyler Wilson of Oliver Springs was indicted last year on four counts including production and possession of child pornography. In a plea deal, Wilson admitted guilt to one count each of production and possession of child pornography. One of the victims reportedly was a 10-month-old baby. Wilson faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Wilson remains in jail until his sentencing.
