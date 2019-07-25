Obituaries

Rolland “Bill” McCullough, Rockwood

Mr. Rolland “Bill” McCullough, age 76 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born November 27, 1942 in Rockwood. Rolland was a truck driver for Proffitt Trucking Co. and a member of Rockwood VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carnell and Willie Mae McCullough; brothers, Carnell “Junior” McCullough and Paul McCullough.

Survivors Include Wife: Lynn McCullough of Rockwood, TN. Son: Mike McCullough (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN. Grandchild: Emery “Spike” Monday of Rockwood, TN. Sister: Doris Skidmore (Carl) of Rockwood, TN. Stepchildren: Todd Ferrell (Becky) of Rockwood, TN. Jason Ferrell (Talisha) of Rockwood, TN. Amy Monday of Rockwood, TN. Longtime father figure: Jeff Proffitt of Crossville, TN. Special Sister-in-law: Melanie Herron of Rockwood, TN.

Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Rolland “Bill” McCullough.

