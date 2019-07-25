BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Rolland “Bill” McCullough, Rockwood

Obituaries

Rolland “Bill” McCullough, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mr. Rolland “Bill” McCullough, age 76 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center. He was born November 27, 1942 in Rockwood. Rolland was a truck driver for Proffitt Trucking Co. and a member of Rockwood VFW. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carnell and Willie Mae McCullough; brothers, Carnell “Junior” McCullough and Paul McCullough.

Survivors Include Wife: Lynn McCullough of Rockwood, TN. Son: Mike McCullough (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN. Grandchild: Emery “Spike” Monday of Rockwood, TN. Sister: Doris Skidmore (Carl) of Rockwood, TN. Stepchildren: Todd Ferrell (Becky) of Rockwood, TN. Jason Ferrell (Talisha) of Rockwood, TN. Amy Monday of Rockwood, TN. Longtime father figure: Jeff Proffitt of Crossville, TN. Special Sister-in-law: Melanie Herron of Rockwood, TN.

Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Rolland “Bill” McCullough.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: