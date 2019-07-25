Obituaries

Ricky Gene Lee, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Ricky Gene Lee, age 58 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Rockwood. Ricky was born august 5, 1960 in Wartburg, TN. He worked as a exterminator with a Pest Control company. He enjoyed yardwork and landscaping.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Henry Lee; sister, Nancy Joyce Lee, brother, Thomas Jefferson Lee.

Survivors Include: Sisters: Alice Joanne Baker of Harriman, TN. Mary Katherine Lee of Rockwood, TN. Elva Diane Stricklan (Lynn) of Rockwood, TN. Donna Kay Walden (Michael) of Chattanooga, TN. Tammy Orr of Rockwood, TN. Melissa Ann Yother of Chattanooga, TN. Brothers: David Arnold Lee of Chattanooga, TN. William Henry Lee of Rockwood, TN. Charles Edward Lee of Rockwood, TN. Ronnie Ray Lee of Baltimore, MD. James Russell Lee of Chattanooga, TN. Fred Randle Lee of Chattanooga, TN. Mother: Elloise Lee of Rockwood, TN. Several nieces, nephews and cousins Special Friend Regina Riddle of Rockwood, TN.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ricky Gene Lee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

