Obituaries

Barbara Faye Crowley, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Barbara Faye Crowley, age 57 of Clinton, TN passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home. She was born October 7, 1961 to Charles Leinart and the late Rosa Lee Byrd Leinart. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog Peanut and loved watching University of Tennessee Sports.

In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by mother-in-law and father-in-law; LD and Margaret Crowley,

Barbara is survived by her husband of 40 years Rick Crowley; father, Charles Leinart; children, Kristi, Curt, Josh and Jason; Five grandchildren; One great-grandchild; sisters, Margaret Ann and Tammy; brother, Daryl; and many much-loved nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Crowley family on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Rev. David Crowley officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

