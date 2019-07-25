Obituaries

Karolyn Selby, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Karolyn Selby, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee returned to her heavenly home on July 24, 2019. She peacefully passed at her home surrounded by love.

Karolyn was born to the late Leonard and Mae Kindred on January 6, 1934. Karolyn was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Henry Selby Jr. on May 21st, 1954. During their 65 years of marriage, they were blessed with three daughters, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren to whom she was known as “Nana”.

Karolyn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. She was devoted to her husband, her daughters, and their families, and delighted in spending time with them. A retiree from Roane County Department of Education, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and the Statler Brothers.

Karolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mae Kindred; and her siblings, Barbara, Alice, Glenn, Hermas “Bud”, and Curtis.

Karolyn is survived by her husband, Henry; her daughters Karen Davis, Gayle Marks and Lavon Flanary (Bill); her sister, Mildred; a host of nieces and nephews; her grandchildren Jessica Jackson (David), Thomas Davis (Ashley), Katelynn Chatman (Rodney), Lauren Downs (Danny), Shane Doughty (Mariah) and Allison Flanary; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Quan, Cade, Jett, Aniyah, Lily, Mikah, Selby, Grady, and Jase.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Betty and Angie Moore along with Amedisys Hospice and Home Health.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Steve Parker and Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Karolyn Selby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

