Obituaries

Patsy Hinds Pierce, Rockwood

Mrs. Patsy Hinds Pierce, age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the River Grove Health Care Center, Loudon, Tennessee. She was born April 15, 1926 in Rockwood, Tennessee to Claude and Gertrude Kendrick Hinds. Mrs. Pierce was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood and former Co-Owner and Operator with her husband of the Texaco Service Station in Rockwood and later the Mobile Service Station. She was an avid genealogist and had published several books about the subject; and was very active in the Rockwood Classmates. She was also and avid collector, especially of dolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Pierce.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Marilyn Berry of Hendersonville, TN

Son: Don Pierce of Nashville, TN

Grandson: Brad Berry & wife, Mari of Hendersonville, TN

Great Grandchildren: Ansley Berry

Eli Berry

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; 328 W. Rockwood Street; Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from the Church with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ; P.O. Box 45; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Patsy Hinds Pierce.

