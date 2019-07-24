Obituaries

James A. “Jim” Wallace, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James A. “Jim” Wallace, age 82 of Harriman passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home. He was a Baptist deacon, a loving husband, father, papaw and great papaw. Jim worked many years in the Industrial Maintenance field, and after retiring also worked for Roane County at the Blue Springs Convienance Center where he made many friends. In later years, he developed a love for cooking, but above all, loved his lord and his family, and was greatly loved by his family.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife Jacquelyn Wallace.

He is survived by son and daughter in law; Gary and Pam Wallace of Oliver Springs and daughter Wanda Bennett of Oakdale.

Grandchildren; Tabi and Micheal their children Brenna, Lincoln and Lily

James “Jimbo” and Shaylee and soon to arrive baby girl

Darin “Bud” and Merita their children Aleighana and Zoey

Andy and Samantha their children Reice, Ben, Brock and Briggs

brother; Paul “Ed” Wallace of Sheridan, IN

sister; Vera Barker of Sheridan, IN

special friend Reese

Funeral 2:00 pm July 27, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. George Waldo officiating. Burial to follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends form 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm Saturday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

