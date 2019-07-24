Obituaries

James Franklin Ball Sr, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James Franklin Ball Sr. 98 of Kingston Tennessee passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home with family members present. He was born August 30, 1920 in Kenova, West Virginia the son of Beverly and Adrian Ball. James was married to Mary Bea Williams Ball on January 3, 1942. He is preceded in death by both parents and two brothers; Garnett E. and Clarence R. Ball. Two sisters; Charlene Kowalsky and Dorothy Sparks and his wife of 63 years Mary Bea Ball.

He is survived by his two sons James F. Ball Jr. and Dennis E. Ball and wife Mary all of Kingston and his sister Phyllis Williams and husband Virgil of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Three grandchildren; Jeff Ball and wife Michelle, Jennifer Walden and husband Buddy all of Kingston, Greg Ball and wife Shanna of Knoxville. Seven great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. Special friends Pat Graham and Ronnie Vandecoevering of Knoxville, Jim Garrett and Lois of Kingston.

Special Friends at the Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium; Kurt and Linda Ellis, Mike Keen, Mike Trent, Don and Kay Campbell, Glen and Barb Byrd, Barbara Ashby and son Randy, Martha and Bob Cox, Dee Loges, Tammy Stevenson, Wayne and Jane Reed, Randy and Jenny Boyd, Cindy Johnson and many others. He is also survived by his beloved and loyal canine companion, Bea.

A veteran of World War II, James served in the Navy. He worked as a machinist for over forty years with N&W Railroad, RCA Corporation Cocoa Beach, Florida and Union Carbide/Martin Marietta Energy Systems Y-12, retiring in 1982. He was one of the Charter Members of the Association of Machinists East Coast Lodge 815 Cocoa, Florida and a member of lodge 480 Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

James was a 60-year member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Mason Lodge #38 Kingston, Tennessee.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, fishing and enjoyed going to the Tennessee Smokies Baseball games for the last twenty years and being with his special friends at the stadium.

Funeral 8:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Pastor Todd Mikelson officiating. Burial 11:00 am Saturday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 6:00 until 8:00 pm Friday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

