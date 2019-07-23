Obituaries

Deberall Anthony (Tony) Valentine, Maryville

Captain Deberall Anthony (Tony) Valentine, age 81 of Maryville passed away at his home on July 15, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1937 in Newport, TN to the late Connie Elmer and Lucille Pearl (Briggs) Valentine. Tony served our country in the U.S. Army for three years and also in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1971-1997.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Civil Engineering degree where he earned his BS and Master’s Degrees. He retired from TVA and enjoyed his church and his church family. He was truly a man of many talents.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha Melissa Black.

His is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Powell Valentine;

Son, Deberall Anthony Valentine, II and wife, Debbie of Nashville;

Four Grandchildren, Deberall Anthony Valentine, III and Donald Andrew Valentine, both of Florida, and

Austin Valentine and Dylan Valentine, both of Nashville;

Seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the American Medical Response team (AMR) for their help and kindness during this difficult time.

A “Celebration of Life” Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the church sanctuary of the Maryville Seventh-Day-Adventist Church at 6:00 pm. Family will receive friends from 5:00-5:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maryville Seventh-Day-Adventist Church Building Fund, 2921 Sevierville Rd, Maryville, TN 37804.

To leave a note for Tony’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

