Zelma Blankenship, Oliver Springs

Zelma Blankenship, 96, of Oliver Springs passed away July 19,2019 at NHC Oak Ridge.

She was born September 14, 1922 at Rosedale, TN. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1940. She married Lake Blankenship September 27, 1940 and resided at Fork Mountain where she taught school for 5 years. The family moved to Oliver Springs in 1952. Zelma worked at White Store and French’s and was a teachers aide at Norwood School from 1968- 1984. She was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church.

Zelma was preceded in death by her parents: Grance and Elzie Lowe Phillips and her husband, William Lake Blankenship; sisters: Udeana Phillips, Wanda Patterson, and Christine Teague; brothers: Homer Phillips, Robert Phillips, and Chester Phillips.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara Blankenship of Oliver Springs; by brother, Odis Rhea Phillips of Jacksboro, TN; by sisters-in-law: Gertrude Smith of Greeneville TN, Lucille Watts of Greeneville, and Nancy Watts of Irving, TX; by brother-in-law, Murley “Tence” Watts (Lucille) of Morristown; by special family: Debbie Wallace of Knoxville, Barbara and Mike Graham of Lenoir City and Richard, Lindsay, and Rylen of Lenoir City, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, July 21, 2019, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow in the church sanctuary with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Blankenship family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

