Notification of New Stop Sign Installed on Tyler Road

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department is advising drivers of a new stop sign that will be installed on Tyler Road, at the intersection of Tyler Road and Tennessee Avenue. The new stop sign will be uncovered on Tuesday, July 23, at approximately 8 a.m.

At present, both Tyler Road and Tennessee Avenue are controlled by a traffic signal. The change is being made after a traffic study indicated the traffic pattern and crash history at this location does not justify the need for a traffic signal. The study also indicated that changing the right-of-way assignment to favor Tennessee Avenue will reduce delays.

The existing signal will be set to display a red flashing light to drivers on Tyler Road, indicating a stop condition, and flash yellow on Tennessee Avenue. After a period of 90 days, the signal will be removed and the painted stop lines on Tennessee Avenue will also be removed.

A message board is on – site this week to warn drivers of the upcoming change. Any questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

