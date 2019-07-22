Obituaries

Johnny Robert Massengill, Jacksboro

Johnny Robert Massengill, age 68 of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1951 to the late Cecil Sharp and Marcelene Massengill Madison in Clinton, TN. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and camping. Johnny loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survived by:

Wife of 48 years…….. Carolyn Massengill of Jacksboro, TN

Daughter………………..Lisa Kennedy of Jacksboro, TN

Son………………………….Robert Massengill wife Sarah of Jacksboro, TN

Brothers…………………Eddie Bailey and wife Janice of Clinton, TN

James “Jimmy” Wright and wife Kelli Jo of Lafollette, TN

Garry Wright of Caryville, TN

Larry Wright of Caryville, TN

Ed Sharp of Toledo, OH

Sisters…………………..Gloria “Cricket” Luther husband John of Cheyenne, WY

Jackie Smith and husband Gary of Clinton, TN

Grandkids…………..Johnathan Kennedy, Brandon Kennedy, James Kennedy, Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Massengill and 4 great grandchildren

Special friend………Colby Allen of Caryville

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville, TN on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00AM and go in funeral procession to the Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial for an 11:00AM interment.

