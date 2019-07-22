Community

Lane Returns to Rockwood as New Baseball Coach

On Thursday, David Lane was announced as the Rockwood Tigers new baseball coach.

Lane was introduced to the team and the public during a conference in the Rockwood High School library where he fielded questions from the players and took the opportunity to meet them face-to-face.

What makes the appointment all the more important is the fact Lane was the previous coach for the Tigers’ baseball team, leading them to five state tournament appearances during his previous tenure.

Lane coached at Rockwood for 13 years after graduating and playing at Middle Tennessee State University.

“Rockwood was my first coaching position,” the new coach said. “We were very fortunate in that we had great community support, great players, a great administration and great coaches.

“There is a huge baseball tradition here.”

After leaving Rockwood for the first time, Lane went on to coach the Roane State Raiders’ ball club until 2013.

Lane also has worked as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds’ professional baseball team.

With all of that in mind, Lane’s return to the Tigers is a homecoming for him.

“It was one of those things that just kind of worked out,” he said. “It’s a great community and I have always felt welcome here.

“I have always felt that there is a drive here to achieve and win and that they’d do whatever it took to succeed.

“It also gives me another chance to get back into the game.”

The tradition began by Lane didn’t waver in his absence.

The team continued to excel throughout the years and most recently finished as back-to-back district champions with a run into the region playoffs two years ago.

Lane intends to keep things going the way are and maintain the excellence Rockwood has exhibited on the diamond.

“I’m going to challenge the team,” the coach said. “I’m going to let them know my expectations and those are give everything you’ve got every day.

“We’re going to show up every day and work to get better.

“When you do the little things and believe in the process and have a goal to shoot for it gives you something to work toward.

“It’s going to be my main challenge, but the ultimate goal is to win and win championships.”

Coming with Lane will assistant coach Joey Cofer. Cofer took over the position when Lane left and led the Tigers to two state tournament appearances during his time.

With spring seemingly a long way off, Lane will have some time to get his players acclimated and ready.

“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to come back and it was a surprise, but a very welcome surprise,” Lane said. “I’m looking forward to the spring to see what we can do.”

