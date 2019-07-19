Obituaries

Barbara Crass Lockett, Oliver Springs

On Thursday, July 18, 2019 Barbara Crass Lockett passed away at the age of 86. She was born to her parents Lonnie and Frances Crass on September 8, 1932 and was a life-long resident of Oliver Springs. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Hayes Lockett and they would’ve celebrated their 65th anniversary last April. Together they raised two children, Brad and Tammy.

Barbara worked at South Central Bell as a telephone operator and at Oak Ridge Hospital as a switch board operator. She will be remembered for her faith in Jesus Christ, the deep love she had for her family, and her clear blue eyes. She loved music, animals, and laughter. Her humor and company will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her family is comforted knowing she has joined her husband in the presence and peace of God.

Barbara is survived by her two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, Todd Lockett, Lindsay Armes, Alex Lowry, and Kaley Strawn;

One great-granddaughter, Evie Armes;

And many cousins, nieces and nephews;

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm followed by a “Celebration of Life” service at 2:00 pm. Graveside service will follow at the Crass Cemetery, Orchard View in Oliver Springs.

To leave a note for Barbara’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

