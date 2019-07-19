Obituaries
Larry Wayne Miller, Rockwood
Mr. Larry Wayne Miller, age 67 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. Larry was a retired warehouse laborer with Coco Cola Bottling Works. He was a member of Harriman Church of Christ and a former member of the Tennessee Army National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Rev. Sterling and Gladys Miller; Sister, Janice. Survivors Include: Wife: Jean Ann Miller of Rockwood, TN. Sons: James Douglas Underwood of Miami, Florida , Clarence Travis Underwood of Harriman, TN. Grandchildren: Cierra Nicole Davidson of Rockwood, TN. Caleb Ariks Brothers: Bobby “Ratchet” Miller (Sharon) of Rockwood, TN. Billy Miller of Harriman, TN. Sister: Elaine Samples (Ronnie) of Cleveland, TN.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Harriman Church of Christ, 702 N. Roane Street Harriman, TN. with Bro. Curtis McLean officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Larry Wayne Miller.