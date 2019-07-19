Obituaries

Rema Lively, Windrock

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Rema Lively, age 85 of Windrock, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

She was born October 14, 1933 in the Windrock Community. She belonged to Union Valley Baptist Church and loved sewing, quilting, and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burns and Mary Lee West Mayton; by two brothers, Walter Mayton and Luther Mayton; by a sister, Dollie White; and by two daughters, Rema Ann Pestka and Alma Martin.

Survivors include her children, Thelma Aslinger, Danny Lively and wife Kathy, Douglas Lively and wife Carol, James Lively, Sherry Elliott and husband Frank, Michael Lively and wife Melanie; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be at 10 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Lively family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

