Obituaries

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), Lake City

Loyd G. Sprankle (Bud), age 81, of Lake City, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church and was retired from the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and dog Kiwi. He also enjoyed building and repairing things for his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



Proceeded in death by parents Otis and Maggie Sprankle, brother Bill, and sisters Mamie, Lassie, and Marie. Survived by wife, Doris, of 62 years, daughters Janet and husband Gene, Angie and husband Lynn, granddaughter Heather and boyfriend Shane, brothers David and Jimmy, and sister Shirley. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. He will live in our hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, TN on Monday, July 22nd. The receiving of friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 followed by a celebration of life from 7:00-8:00.

