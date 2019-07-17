Obituaries

Lela Michelle Palomino, Maryville

Lela Michelle Palomino, age 28 of Maryville, passed away on June 25, 2019.

Michelle was born November 11, 1990 in Lexington, KY. She attended Oak Ridge High School and worked as a dog groomer in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed art and music but her passion was playing the guitar and singing.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Palomino; grandfather, Thomas H. Howard; aunt, Juanita Cheryl Howard; father, William “Bill” Palomino.

Survivors include her daughter, Lilliana Eisley Smith of Oliver Springs; brother, Thomas Palomino of Oak Ridge; grandmother, Lela Howard; aunts, Sherry (James) Marlow and Pat (Steve) Ahler; uncles, Thomas (Laurie) Howard Jr. and Jason (Karen) Howard; special cousins, April Renae Howard and James Gregory Marlow; father of her daughter, Lucas Smith; special friends, James West “Shadow,” Kailey Varner, Kelley Parker, and Christopher Pappas; host of other extended family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Stephanie and the ladies of Pure Journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home or Sherry Marlow for funeral expenses and to her daughter.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Oliver Springs Church of Christ with Tim Nelson officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Palomino family.

