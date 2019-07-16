BBBTV12

Teresa Gail Phillips, Oliver Springs

Teresa Gail Phillips, age 54, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on November 18, 1964 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Teresa attended Covenant Life Church.  She enjoyed flowers, collecting, cleaning, camping and spending time with family and friends.  Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Virgil West.

Survivors: 

Mother                                    Launa West                                                                 Lake City

Husband                                  Irvin Phillips                                                                Oliver Springs

Sons                                        Eric Phillips                                                                 Oliver Springs

                                                Zachary Phillips                                                          Oliver Springs

Daughter                                 Ashley West                                                                Lake City

Brother                                    Dennis West & Brenda                                               Caryville

Sisters                                      Joann Owens                                                               Lake City

                                                Ruby West Duff                                                         Lake City

Grandchildren                         Caden Price, Braxton West & Bentley Settles

Special Brother-in-laws          Danny Joe & Avery Phillips                                       Oliver Springs

Sister-in-law                            Linda Kay Phillips                                                      Oliver Springs

Several Nieces, Nephews and Many Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 to go in funeral procession to the Pine Hill Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment                                    You may also view Teresa’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

