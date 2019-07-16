Obituaries

Teresa Gail Phillips, Oliver Springs

Teresa Gail Phillips, age 54, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on November 18, 1964 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Teresa attended Covenant Life Church. She enjoyed flowers, collecting, cleaning, camping and spending time with family and friends. Teresa is preceded in death by her father, Virgil West.

Survivors:

Mother Launa West Lake City

Husband Irvin Phillips Oliver Springs

Sons Eric Phillips Oliver Springs

Zachary Phillips Oliver Springs

Daughter Ashley West Lake City

Brother Dennis West & Brenda Caryville

Sisters Joann Owens Lake City

Ruby West Duff Lake City

Grandchildren Caden Price, Braxton West & Bentley Settles

Special Brother-in-laws Danny Joe & Avery Phillips Oliver Springs

Sister-in-law Linda Kay Phillips Oliver Springs

Several Nieces, Nephews and Many Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 to go in funeral procession to the Pine Hill Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM Interment You may also view Teresa’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

