Timothy Sexton, Oliver Springs

Timothy Sexton, age 64 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by his family at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born on January 8, 1955 in Kentucky. He was a Navy Veteran and a member of Old Fashioned Gallaher Road Baptist Church. He was employed through J.B. Hunt and his passion was truck driving. Most importantly, he loved the Lord and loved studying The Word of God.

His parents, Kermit and Anna Venoy Sexton and his brother, Emmett Sexton preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Mary Bridges Sexton; children, Jackie Brewer and Cheryl (Troy) Wisman; brothers, Gary Sexton and Michael Venoy; sister, Rita Schwartz; grandchildren, Tayler and Marissa Brewer, Katelynn and John Mark Ewton; one great grandchild on the way; special friend, Clyde Gaston.

Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Clax Gap Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 6 pm with Preachers Dale Hayes and Donnie Harvey officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Sexton family.

