Richard Lee Webb

Mr. Richard Lee Webb, age 63 passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. He enjoyed gardening and farming.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Josephine Webb.

Three brothers: Wayne, Bill and Bob Heidle.

And one sister: Sue Hicks.

He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law: Darrell and Lisa Webb, and Ricky and Doris Webb.

One sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Tim Worley.

Three granddaughters: Katelin, Ashley and Bailey Burtram.

Nieces and nephews: Zac and Jacob Webb, Allen, Cara and Tabitha Webb, Christy and Tosha Worley, along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Steve Gadd officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Sunbright Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Webb family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

