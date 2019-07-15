Obituaries

Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, Ten Mile

Mary “Carolyn” Heatherly Houston, age 77, of Ten Mile past away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was born August 25, 1941 in Knoxville and has been a resident of Roane County most of her life. Carolyn was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile, where she taught the Junior Girls Sunday School class for many years. She had worked for over 25 years at Kiser- Roth Hosiery Mill and later retired from Renaissance Terrace where she had worked as a Billing Specialist. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Howard Houston; parents Floyd and Zelma Johnson Heatherly.

SURVIVORS

DAUGHTER

Connie Brown & husband, Clement of Oakdale

SONS

Kenneth Houston of Ten Mile

Steven Houston of Evans, Georgia

GRANDCHILDREN

Cynthia Richards, Steve McCullough, Matthew Brown, Megan Houston & Cassie Houston

GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN

Audrey & Emery Richards

SISTER

Brenda Barnett & husband, James of Knoxville

BROTHERS

Richard Heatherly & wife, Patsy of Ten Mile

Jerry Heatherly of Dover, Florida

SISTERS-IN-LAW

Elsie Humphrey, Irene Deathridge & Stella Massey

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at Salem Baptist Church in Ten Mile with Rev. Ted Clower officiating. Interment will follow the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

