Hang gliding accident in Oliver Springs leaves one dead
UPDATE 9:42 pm: The ACSO has confirmed that the FAA is en-route to the scene to begin their investigation.
UPDATE:
Medical examiner is on scene and the ACSO IS waiting on FAA to advise if they are sending an investigator.
More details when they are available.
Previous story:
A person is dead after a hang gliding accident off Smith Road in Oliver Springs, officials with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Crews are still on scene investigating what happened.
A spokesperson for ACSO said medical personnel declared the victim deceased a little before 5:40 p.m. on Saturday night.
The victim has not been identified, and next of kin has not been notified
