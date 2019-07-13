Featured

Hang gliding accident in Oliver Springs leaves one dead

Posted on by in Featured, News with

UPDATE 9:42 pm: The ACSO has confirmed that the FAA is en-route to the scene to begin their investigation.

UPDATE:

Medical examiner is on scene and the ACSO IS waiting on FAA to advise if they are sending an investigator.

More details when they are available.

Previous story:

A person is dead after a hang gliding accident off Smith Road in Oliver Springs, officials with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews are still on scene investigating what happened.

A spokesperson for ACSO said medical personnel declared the victim deceased a little before 5:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victim has not been identified, and next of kin has not been notified

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged accident, fatality, hang gliding, Oliver Springs