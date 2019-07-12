Obituaries

Lelia Hall, Clinton

Lelia Hall, age 76 of Clinton met Jesus face to face on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Best known as Mrs. Lelia for her 30 plus years of cafeterial work at Clinton Elementary School. Mrs. Lelia made sure that every child that came to the cafeteria was well fed and loved. Mrs. Lelia was either known for her unselfish heart or her stubborn personality. If you were fortunate you would see the first trait for the blessed individuals that knew her very well, they would get to see both qualities. Mrs. Lelia never met a stranger. She was always willing to lend a hand, a heart, an ear, an opinion, or anything else needed. Mrs. Lelia loved working in flowers, looking for bargains, bragging about her children and grandchildren, going to church, and seeing new places. She passed peacefully as she was surrounded by loved lones. Mrs. Lelia was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Rhoda Silcox; brothers, Bedford and Jimmy Silcox.

She is survived by:

Loving husband of 57 years………. Troy “Ronnie” Hall of Clinton

Children…………………. Ricky Hall & wife Connie of Clinton

Robin Elliott & husband Wesley of Lake City Rodney Hall & wife Kim of Jonesbrough

Grandchildren…… Justin Hall, Brittney Hall, Austin Elliott, Angela Elliott

Kristen Hall, and Ryan Hall

Great grandchildren… Cannen Baxter, Cody Baxter, Mason Baxter,

Marley Elliott, and Lyrick Hargett

Brothers…………….. Earl Herron

Virgil Silcox, Jr. & wife Judy

Wallace Silcox & wife Tuesday

Sisters……………….. Louise Smith & Brenda Bunch

Sister-in-law………. Debbie Silcox

Special friend……….. Ann Curbow

Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside service will be 9:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family strongly requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, The Gideons International, or your local charity. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

