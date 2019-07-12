Obituaries

Danielle Elizabeth Wolfe, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Danielle Elizabeth Wolfe, age 29, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She is survived by her two children a daughter Sydney Robinson of Harriman, and Son Michael Robinson of Harriman. Her mother Sonya Lowery of Harriman, grandparents Tom and Sarha Brewer of Nashville and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father William Anthony Wolfe of Nashville, grandparents Danny J. Wright of Knoxville, Carrie Mae Wright of Harriman, David Thomas Wolfe of Nashville, great grandparents Lewis David Kyte Jr. of Morristown, Betty Jo Roberts of Harriman, William O. Wright and Thelma Wright of Knoxville, Mildred Lewis of Knoxville, and many aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral service to immediately follow.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

