Oak Ridge Man Convicted of Attempted Murder

McKinnley Earl McGhee, 50

CLINTON, TENNESSEE – District Attorney General Dave Clark is pleased to announce the conviction yesterday of McKinley Earl McGee of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. The conviction comes as the result of a trial by jury that began yesterday morning in Clinton. McGee was convicted of stabbing and attempting to kill his girlfriend, Machel Elaine Avery, on Utica Circle in Oak Ridge on January 12, 2018. The Oak Ridge Police Department located and arrested McGee a short time after the attack. Machel Elaine Avery received emergency life-saving medical care and emergency surgery at UT Hospital, recovered from her injuries and was present for the trial.

At the time of trial, McGee was out of custody on bond. Following the jury verdict of guilty as to all counts, the Court granted a revocation of the Defendant’s bond and he was immediately taken into custody and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility. He will be sentenced by the Court on September 9th.

Deputy District Attorney General Tony Craighead tried the case on behalf of the State of Tennessee and Judge Donald Elledge presided over the trial. The twelve-person jury deliberated approximately 58 minutes before returning with their verdict. Attempted Second Degree Murder carries a sentencing range of between 8 to 30 years.

District Attorney General Dave Clark commented on the verdict, “I am grateful for the fine work of General Craighead, the Oak Ridge Police Department, the Court and everyone involved in this trial. We believe justice was done.”

