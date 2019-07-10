Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Douglas Alcorn, Oliver Springs

Charles “Chuck” Douglas Alcorn, age 70, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Chuck was born, March 10, 1949 in Oliver Springs. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Alcorn and Jean Alcorn; by his mother-in-law, Jo Morgan; by sisters-in-law: Judy Alcorn, Mary Lou Morgan, and Sharon Morgan; by a brother-in-law, Johnny Poole; by a nephew, Scott Morgan and by a niece, Vickie Morgan.

Mr. Alcorn is survived by his wife, Marsha Alcorn of Oliver Springs; by a son, Cole Alcorn (Tresa), of Clinton; by a grandson, Jordan Alcorn of Crossville; by a granddaughter, Jenna Alcorn of Oak Ridge; by brothers: Larry Alcorn of Oliver Springs, Eddy Alcorn (Gretchen), of Knoxville, Gary Alcorn (Mary), of Knoxville, Byron Alcorn (Gretchen) of Rockford, Burl Alcorn (Darlene), of Oliver Springs and Mike Alcorn, of Oliver Springs; by sisters: Sherell Poole of Harriman, and Cathy Barry (Terry), of Oak Ridge; by brothers-in-law: Wayne Morgan (Carolyn) of Oliver Springs, Eddie Morgan (Sue), Middlesboro, KY, Roy Morgan of Lebanon, Jim Morgan (Diana) of Oliver Springs, and by a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, especially his Nurse Tiffany and to thank precious family members for the love and care they have shown to him.

A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice, especially his Nurse Tiffany and to thank precious family members for the love and care they have shown to him.

