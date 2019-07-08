Obituaries

Janice Diane Capps, Clinton

Janice Diane Capps, age 66 of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 5, 2019. Janice graduated from Fulton High School in 1971 and was a registered nurse at several hospitals in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, George “Pee Wee” & Louise Cash; daughters, Kristi Capps and Heather Saltkill; husband, Freddy Capps; brother, Larry Wayne Cash.

She is survived by:

Grandsons…………….. Austin & Alex Saltkill

Son-in-law……………… Kevin Saltkill

Sister…………………… Lisa Estes & husband Nick

Brother…………….. Jerry Cash & wife Linda

Nephews…………. David Cash, Steve Cash & wife Rita & Rusty Mink

Nieces……………. Kayla Hutchison & husband Victor

Emaleigh Reagan & husband Lee Brandi Sutherland & husband Patrick

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

