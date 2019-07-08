Obituaries
Janice Diane Capps, Clinton
Janice Diane Capps, age 66 of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 5, 2019. Janice graduated from Fulton High School in 1971 and was a registered nurse at several hospitals in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, George “Pee Wee” & Louise Cash; daughters, Kristi Capps and Heather Saltkill; husband, Freddy Capps; brother, Larry Wayne Cash.
She is survived by:
Grandsons…………….. Austin & Alex Saltkill
Son-in-law……………… Kevin Saltkill
Sister…………………… Lisa Estes & husband Nick
Brother…………….. Jerry Cash & wife Linda
Nephews…………. David Cash, Steve Cash & wife Rita & Rusty Mink
Nieces……………. Kayla Hutchison & husband Victor
Emaleigh Reagan & husband Lee
Brandi Sutherland & husband Patrick
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com