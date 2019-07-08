Obituaries
Bobby Bice, Clinton
Bobby Bice, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Copperhill, TN on April 10, 1937 to the late Carl Russell Bice Sr. and Georgia Mae Whitlow. Bobby was a member of Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, houseboating, gardening and being on the lake. Bobby loved traveling and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Bobby is proceeded in death by, step-mother, Rachael Mitchell Bice; brother, Carl R. Bice Jr; sister, Annette Galloway; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Bice, Gladys Bice and Norma Bice; brother-in-law, Wade Galloway; special friends, Jack and Jane Marquiss
Survived by:
Son……………….….John Bice and fiancé Cindy
Siblings………….…Bernice Loy and husband Cleveland
Paul Bice
Gene Bice
Jannette Byrd and husband Don
Sam Bice and wife Brenda
Grandchildren…Ashley and Christopher Bice
Special Friend…Christine Marquiss
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am interment. www.holleygamble.com