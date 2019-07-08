Obituaries

Bobby Bice, Clinton

Bobby Bice, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Copperhill, TN on April 10, 1937 to the late Carl Russell Bice Sr. and Georgia Mae Whitlow. Bobby was a member of Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, houseboating, gardening and being on the lake. Bobby loved traveling and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Bobby is proceeded in death by, step-mother, Rachael Mitchell Bice; brother, Carl R. Bice Jr; sister, Annette Galloway; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Bice, Gladys Bice and Norma Bice; brother-in-law, Wade Galloway; special friends, Jack and Jane Marquiss

Survived by:

Son……………….….John Bice and fiancé Cindy

Siblings………….…Bernice Loy and husband Cleveland

Paul Bice

Gene Bice

Jannette Byrd and husband Don

Sam Bice and wife Brenda

Grandchildren…Ashley and Christopher Bice

Special Friend…Christine Marquiss

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am interment. www.holleygamble.com

