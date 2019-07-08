Obituaries
Ralph Thomas Reeves Sr, Harriman
Ralph Thomas Reeves Sr. age 86, of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Roane Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Barger Reeves, parents Claude and Bleavy Reeves, brother James “Buddy” Reeves, sisters Nell Reeves Sweeney, Cecil Reeves Hargis, and Geneva Reeves Mitchell, grandson Jason Reeves.
Ralph was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by
Son Ralph Thomas Reeves Jr. and wife Karen of Harriman
Daughters Anita Ishman and husband Paul of Rockwood
Cathy Barger of Harriman
Granddaughters Heather and Jessica Barger
Great-granddaughter Krystina Reeves
and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and loved ones
Ralph loved his cats and dogs, and his church and church family at South Harriman Baptist Church. A Veteran of the United States Army. He grew up in the homestead area of Crossville where he worked in the coal mines, and then many years at Burlington Hosiery Mills in Harriman and later retiring from the Harriman Utility Board after 30 years of service. Over his lifetime he enjoyed participating in karate with grandmaster Tommy True at the Roane School of Isshin-Ryu Karate where he obtained a black belt.
The family will meet for a Graveside service Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Reeves Family.
