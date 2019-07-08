Obituaries

George Laios, Harriman

Mr. George Laios, age 79, son of Constatine and Mary Laios passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, July 3rd in Kingston, TN. He served courageously in the Air Force as a young man. He worked for the Airlines the majority of his adult life. He enjoyed coaching baseball for his children and attending their sporting events. George spent his time attending Hot Rod shows, playing Pickle Ball and Ping Pong and attending his favorite church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Constantine and Mary Laios

He is survived by his four children: Teresa, Tim, Greg and Marisa.

One sister: Diane

Two grandchildren: Kaley and Alec

One great granddaughter: Ella

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will hold a graveside service on Thursday July 11th at 2:00 PM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Laios family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

