Obituaries

Georgia Lee (Betty) VanNorstran, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Georgia Lee (Betty) VanNorstran, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was an active member of Oliver Springs Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Eva (Jones) Ruffner;

Husband, Bobby Ray VanNorstran.

She is survived by her children, Margie Norris and husband Wendal, Robert VanNorstran and wife Penny, and Nathan VanNorstran and fiancé Jennifer;

Six Grandchildren, Adrianne Serpersu and husband Kaan, Amber Lee and husband Chucky,

Joe Norris and wife Kate, Ashlan Stockton and husband Tyler, Nathaniel VanNorstran and fiancé Jennifer and Matthew VanNorstran;

Five Great-grandchildren, Kali, Tyson, Grayson, Ayla, and Luke;

Sisters, Azalee Hensley and husband Dana and Katherine Shepherd;

Brothers, Bill Ruffner and wife Becky and Elmer Ruffner and wife Dorene;

And a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and good friends and neighbors.

Family and friends will meet at Nelson Cemetery on Catoosa in Morgan County on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am for a Graveside Service with Bro. Roy Massengale officiating. Following the service, everyone is invited to gather at Betty’s home for a time of celebration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

