Sean Wright, Oliver Springs

Sean Wright, age 24 a resident of Oliver Springs passed away, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 2012.

He enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting, hanging out with his friends and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Sean is preceded in death by his grandfathers: Douglas Lane and Everett Lawrence Wright.

He is survived by his parents: Alisa and Kelly Wright of Frost Bottom; by sisters: Kayla Lawson and husband, Wesley of Harriman, Kelsie Wright (Caleb Armetta) of Oliver Springs, and Kalionna Wright of Oliver Springs; by grandmothers: Vickie Lane and Leona Wright; by nieces and nephews: Donoven, Isaiah, Trinity, Sophia, Bentley Lawson, and Nathan and Lane Armetta; by special friends: Derek Jones, Landon Graham, Kalyn Clowers and by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, July 7, 2019 between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Burial and graveside services will be held following the visitation at the Lively Cemetery. Please make memorial donations to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for burial expenses. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wright family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

